‘Kashmir Is The Crown Of India’: Dr Karan Singh Recalls Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Ray Of Hope’ Remark

Srinagar, Jun 27: Describing Kashmir as the “crown of India”, former Sadr-e-Riyasat Dr Karan Singh on Saturday recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s famous observation that the Valley represented a “ray of hope” during one of the darkest chapters in the subcontinent’s history, saying Jammu and Kashmir must continue to uphold its centuries-old legacy of communal harmony, coexistence and shared cultural heritage.

Addressing an Interfaith Dialogue at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here, Dr Karan Singh said Kashmir has, for centuries, remained a meeting point of different faiths, philosophies and cultures, making it a unique symbol of India’s pluralistic civilisation.

Describing interfaith dialogue as an essential instrument for fostering understanding among different religious communities, he said its objective is not to establish the superiority of one religion over another but to promote mutual respect, trust and appreciation.

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“This is not Shastrarth. Every religion has its own philosophy and values. The objective is to understand each other and strengthen harmony,” he said.

Quoting the Rig Vedic verse Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti, Dr Singh said truth is one though expressed in different ways, adding that while religions may follow different paths, they ultimately lead to the same Divine.

Reflecting on Kashmir’s rich spiritual and intellectual heritage, he said the Valley witnessed the evolution of Vedic traditions, Buddhism, Kashmir Shaivism, the teachings of Lal Ded and the arrival of Sufi saints such as Shah-e-Hamdan and Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani, all of whom enriched its composite culture.

“The world needs love, not hatred. We may belong to different religions and speak different languages, but first and foremost, we are human beings,” he said.

Dr Singh also proposed the establishment of a permanent Interfaith Dialogue Centre in Kashmir to institutionalise conversations among different religious communities and further strengthen the region’s long-standing tradition of peaceful coexistence.

Calling Kashmir the “crown of India”, he recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s remarks during the Partition period.

“Gandhiji had said that if there was any ray of light and hope visible to him during those difficult times, it was in Kashmir,” he said, attributing that distinction to the Valley’s enduring tradition of communal harmony and coexistence.

He urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to preserve that legacy by strengthening mutual trust, safeguarding the region’s shared cultural and spiritual heritage and ensuring that future generations continue to uphold the values of unity in diversity.

Dr Singh also strongly advocated the promotion of Urdu, describing it as an Indian language and an integral part of the country’s composite cultural heritage.

Recalling his interactions with renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and his lifelong admiration for Urdu poetry, he said the language deserves greater recognition and encouragement.

“Urdu was born in India. It is not a foreign language. It should be preserved, promoted and used wherever possible,” he said.

Dr Karan Singh said Jammu and Kashmir has historically demonstrated that people of different religions, languages and traditions can live together in peace and expressed hope that the Valley would continue to serve as a beacon of interfaith harmony, cultural pluralism and national unity for the rest of the country—(KNO)