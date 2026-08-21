Kashmir integral part of India, resettlement of Pandits in homeland only unsolved issue: PK

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Panun Kashmir (PK) held a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) to deliberate upon important issues concerning the Kashmiri Pandit community, the security situation in Kashmir and recent international observations regarding Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of PK president, Virender Raina and was attended by its general secretary, Kamal Bagati, general secretary (NCR) Upinder Kaul, Youth convenor, Sameer Bhat, Vijay Qazi, Virender Koul, Ashok Chrungoo, among others.

Advertisement

Addressing the meeting, Virender Raina welcomed the recent statement of U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor affirming that Kashmir is an important part of India. He said that the statement, made during the Ambassador's visit to Srinagar, where he also enjoyed a pleasant Shikara ride, was an acknowledgement of historical truth and the existing ground reality.

"The statement of Sergio Gor is an assertion of truth, and Panun Kashmir welcomes it. Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India, and there can be no ambiguity whatsoever on this fundamental reality," Raina said.

Raina appealed to the United States administration to reassess its approach towards Pakistan and not extend political or financial support that could embolden a State which has, for decades, been accused of sponsoring and facilitating terrorism directed against India.

He said that the Kashmiri Pandits, the aborigines and indigenous people of Kashmir, have been among the worst victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The community was subjected to genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass exodus from its ancestral homeland in Kashmir. The recent threats issued to Kashmiri Pandit employees serving under the Prime Minister's employment package in the Valley are a disturbing reminder that the forces of terrorism and intimidation continue to target the community.

PK appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration to take these realities into consideration while dealing with Pakistan, particularly with regard to support extended through international financial institutions such as the IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank. Raina further said that Pakistan had remained on the FATF grey list for deficiencies in combating terror financing and asserted that any credible evidence of renewed non-compliance should invite rigorous international scrutiny, including consideration of appropriate FATF measures.

"Kashmiri Pandits have paid an enormous price for terrorism. The world community must recognise their suffering and stand with the victims rather than strengthen those responsible for creating and sustaining the infrastructure of terror," Raina said.