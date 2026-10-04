Kashmir in take off stage in PMSGMBY: Power Secy

‘Rooftop solar adoption will gain momentum’

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Oct 3: Union Power Secretary Pankaj Aggarwal today said Kashmir has entered the "take-off stage" in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), expressing confidence that rooftop solar adoption would gain further momentum in the region.

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Speaking to reporters during a visit to a Seva Setu Abhiyan camp here, organised under the PMSGMBY, Aggarwal said the initial phase of implementation takes time to gather momentum, but expressed confidence that Kashmir would perform well as the rollout accelerates.

"In the beginning, it takes some time for a scheme to gain momentum. Once that momentum builds, the scheme will take off. As I have been informed, Kashmir is now at that take-off stage, and I am confident it will do very well," Aggarwal said.

He said there was considerable enthusiasm among suppliers and vendors involved in the initiative, with many sharing their experiences, while he also met representatives from J&K engaged in financing.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among suppliers and vendors, with many sharing their experiences. I also met representatives from J&K who are engaged in financing. I see a good level of awareness building up around the initiative," Aggarwal said.

The assessment comes as 43,000 households in J&K have so far been covered under the rooftop solar scheme, including 26,000 in Kashmir and 17,000 in Jammu, KPDCL Managing Director Mehmood Shah said.

Shah, who was accompanying Aggarwal, said implementation was progressing well in Srinagar, Kupwara and Budgam, while Bandipora and Baramulla were among the districts lagging behind.

The district-wise disparity comes as the administration seeks to expand rooftop solar adoption across the Union Territory, with the Centre also assessing the progress of the scheme and other power-sector projects in J&K.

Aggarwal said J&K had made a "good start" in implementing the scheme and that his visit was aimed at assessing developments in the Union Territory's power sector, including projects being implemented under the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

"A lot of work is being undertaken in J&K under the central RDSS. Today, we are witnessing the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, and the developments are encouraging," he said, adding that he would have a clearer assessment after a review meeting.

Aggarwal also said the J&K Government needed to streamline the UT-level top-up subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, adding that the issue would be taken up with the Chief Secretary.

"The MNRE subsidy disbursement system is completely portal-driven and has been streamlined quite well. The flow of subsidy from the Central Government to beneficiaries is smooth and is being made directly to them," he said.

"However, the UT-level top-up subsidy, as has been suggested, needs to be streamlined further. We will take up the issue with the Chief Secretary," Aggarwal added.

Aggarwal also referred to the wider expansion of solar power in the country, saying around 165 GW of installed capacity had been achieved, including ground-mounted solar projects.

He cited Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh among the States where substantial work had been undertaken in ground-mounted solar projects.

The Seva Setu Abhiyan camp was organised to strengthen public outreach, facilitate citizen-centric service delivery and create awareness among beneficiaries about rooftop solar installations and the benefits available under the scheme.

Aggarwal said the building momentum would help expand household-level solar generation across Kashmir in the coming months.