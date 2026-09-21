Kashmir IGP Directs Realignment Of Security Checkpoints To Ease Traffic Congestion, Enhance Security

SRINAGAR, Sep 21: Kashmir Police chief Sujit Kumar on Monday directed realignment of security checkpoints to ease traffic congestion and enhance security coverage.

Kumar, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, chaired a security-review-cum-traffic management meeting with all stakeholders at PCR Kashmir here, a police spokesman said.

The existing city security grid and the deployment of personnel were reviewed, with particular emphasis on realigning naka points wherever required to enhance security coverage and reduce traffic congestion, the spokesman said.