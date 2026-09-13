Kashmir hosts 26th FHNO Conference at SKICC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: The 26th Conference of the Foundation for Head and Neck Oncology (FHNO) 2026 began at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) today, bringing together leading national and international experts to discuss the latest research, advances and emerging approaches in head and neck cancer care.

The three-day conference is providing a platform for specialists from across the field to share their research and clinical experience, with discussions focused on improving the diagnosis, treatment and overall management of head and neck cancers.

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Dr Harsh Dhar said the FHNO was a major national body that holds its annual conference to deliberate on new issues and research in the field of head and neck oncology.

He said the three-day event has brought national and international faculty to Kashmir to share their work and research with doctors and specialists attending the conference.

Dr Amir Yousuf said considerable efforts had been made over the past two years to bring the national conference to Kashmir.

As part of the preparations and academic outreach, the organisers had already conducted five workshops in the region-two at SKIMS, two at GMC Srinagar and one at Dental College Srinagar.

The workshops were aimed at training doctors, including both senior and junior medical professionals, and included hands-on training, live surgeries and interactive sessions.

Yousuf said the training programmes also involved specialists from multiple disciplines, stressing that cancer treatment could not be effectively managed by a single specialty.

The conference, he said, was therefore not only an academic gathering but also an opportunity to strengthen multidisciplinary collaboration and improve the skills of doctors involved in head and neck cancer management.

Dr Ashok M. Chenoy highlighted the significant burden of head and neck cancer in India, saying around one-third of cancer patients in the country suffer from head and neck cancers.