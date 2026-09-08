Kashmir Has Many Stories Waiting To Be Told: Imtiaz Ali

Srinagar, Sept 8: Renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on Tuesday said Kashmir has many untold stories, characters and cultural traditions that can provide rich material for filmmakers, while expressing hope that the region’s growing connection with cinema would create more opportunities for local talent.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the second day of the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) at SKICC Srinagar, Ali said he always hopes to return to the region whenever he shoots a film. “We always hope that whenever we shoot, we come back to Kashmir. There is perhaps no other place in the world that is so cinematic,” he said.

On Laila Majnu, he said the film was deeply rooted in Kashmir, with its characters and setting closely connected to the region. “Laila Majnu is a film based in Kashmir. The characters are from Kashmir, and the whole setting and feel of the film are Kashmiri,” he said.

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Ali said he was happy that the film continued to remain popular in Kashmir even years after its release. “Eight years later, it is still popular here. This is Kashmir. I am very happy and I thank Kashmir for Laila Majnu,” he said.

Asked about other stories from Kashmir that fascinate him, Ali said there were several historical and cultural personalities he would like to explore through cinema.

“There are many characters in Kashmir that fascinate me. I am fascinated by Habba Khatoon and many other artists and Sufi saints of Kashmir. I think about them and, if I get an opportunity, I would definitely like to make something on them,” he said.

He said many aspects of ordinary Kashmiri life and culture had not received enough attention through cinema. “There are many things that have not come up. Kashmir is normally famous for its landscape, but I find Kashmiri humour very interesting too,” he said.

Ali said the film festival could help people from outside Jammu and Kashmir experience the region beyond what they had seen or heard about it. “I think the biggest benefit of a film festival is that people will come here from outside and see Kashmir with their own eyes. They will understand what they see here and perhaps make films based on that,” he said.

He added that people were creative enough to understand the region in their own way once they experienced it directly.

On Rockstar, parts of which were shot in Kashmir, Ali said the region left its own distinct imprint on cinema. “Some shooting was done in Chandanwari, but Kashmir is Kashmir. It has its own signature,” he said.

Recalling his experiences of shooting in Kashmir, Ali said the support extended by locals had always made the experience memorable. “My shooting here has been wonderful and spectacular. People came out and helped us. Nobody complained. They went out of their way to help us,” he said.

He recalled how local workers involved in film production gradually became part of the filmmaking process. “We used to hire painters, carpenters and others. They were hardworking people, and gradually things started opening up,” he said.

Ali said the people of Kashmir were highly creative and sensitive, qualities he believed could be a strength for the region’s film industry. “I feel Kashmiris are very sensitive and creative. They feel things deeply, and that is a very good quality. There is a certain grace in Kashmiris,” he said.

On the potential of Kashmir’s film industry, he said there was a need to provide greater opportunities and government support to local filmmakers and artists. “We have to make films. If this festival continues to work hard, this place can become a hub for cinema. It can become a heaven for filmmakers,” he said.

He added that with the right environment, even internationally acclaimed filmmakers could be encouraged to visit Kashmir. “Even Steven Spielberg could come if you give him a reason to come,” he said.

Ali expressed hope that more films would emerge from Kashmir featuring local actors, actresses and stories. “InshaAllah, there will be films in which Kashmir is there, and Kashmiri actors and actresses are there. I am looking forward to that,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of involving children in cinema and filmmaking from an early age. “Children should also get involved in it,” he said.

Ali said Jammu and Kashmir had not yet fully explored its cultural identity through cinema, despite its long association with filmmaking. “We have not got over the landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. It will take many more years. Gradually, what is happening is that Kashmiri culture and music are coming into the picture. I think this is another opportunity that is available,” he said.

On working with Kashmiri talent, Ali said the region had several qualities that could contribute to filmmaking. “I feel Kashmiri people are very sensitive and creative. They feel very deeply and remain quiet. That sensitivity and grace is a quality of Kashmiris. They are very creative and sensitive,” he said.

Ali said the emergence of local talent would depend on creating more opportunities and platforms for them.

He said the ongoing IFFJK could provide an important platform for filmmakers, artists and audiences to engage with cinema and help build a stronger film culture in Jammu and Kashmir. (KNO)