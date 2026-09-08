Kashmir Has Immense Potential For Regional Cinema: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu

Srinagar, Sept 8: Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, known for their roles as Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi, respectively, in the popular web series Mirzapur, on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir has immense potential for regional cinema, with local stories, young talent and a growing digital ecosystem offering significant opportunities for filmmakers.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the second day of the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) at SKICC Srinagar, the actors said they had enjoyed their time in Kashmir, including its food and interaction with local people.

"We liked it very much. We had Kashmiri food, met people here and felt a sense of belonging. It was wonderful. We would like more of our films to come here," they said.

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Speaking about the future of cinema in the region, the actors said Kashmir's storytelling potential goes far beyond its scenic beauty.

"There is a lot of future ahead. There will be theatres, OTT platforms and many other opportunities. There is tremendous scope," they said, adding that young talent in the region could benefit from the evolving film ecosystem.

Responding to students and aspiring filmmakers attending the festival, the actors said film festivals and masterclasses offer valuable opportunities to learn from experienced professionals.

"We have seen how films are made. In a four-day festival, if there are masterclasses, that is a very good thing. There will be a lot to listen to and learn," they said.

Asked about making a film in Kashmir, the actors said the region offers rich material for storytelling, praising its natural beauty and deeply rooted local narratives.

"I like Dal Lake. Kashmir has beautiful, rooted stories," they said.

They added that Kashmir can offer filmmakers stories beyond its landscapes, including its people, food, culture and everyday life.

"Kashmir is one of the most beautiful parts of the country. If infrastructure is further developed, it would be wonderful to come here and tell stories about Kashmir," they said.

Reflecting on Kashmir's long association with the film industry, the actors noted that while filmmakers historically visited the region for song sequences and shoots, there is now an opportunity to tell deeper stories about its people and culture.

"Kashmir has had a connection with cinema for a long time. People used to come here for songs and shoots. But there are so many other things, the people, food and culture. Why not talk about them?" they said.

The actors are in Srinagar as part of the ongoing International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, which has brought together filmmakers, actors, technicians, students and cinema enthusiasts from across the country and beyond. (KNO)