Kashmir Got Talent finale attracts over 3,000 people in Kupwara

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: More than 3,000 people attended the grand finale of Kashmir Got Talent in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, where 10 finalists showcased their performances before a panel of Bollywood personalities.

The four-day event, held from Nov. 8 to 11 at Government Degree College Kupwara, was organised by TAHA Film International in collaboration with the district administration and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

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The competition received more than 700 registrations from across north Kashmir. After auditions on Nov. 8 and 9 and semi-finals on Nov. 10, the top 10 contestants qualified for the grand finale.

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu, actor and producer Harman Baweja, and music composer and director Dilip Sen were part of the judging panel.

The finalists performed before a large audience, while Sanu’s musical performance added to the celebrations. Ishfaq Kawa and comedians Qayoom Badshah and Nazir Josh also entertained the audience.

The release of the song “PAMAAL” was another highlight of the event.

The organisers said the initiative aimed to provide aspiring artists, particularly those from remote areas of north Kashmir, with an opportunity to showcase their talent and gain wider recognition.

The event also brought together artists and performers to promote local culture and encourage young people to pursue creative fields.