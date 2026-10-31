Kashmir GI tests set to double this fiscal

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: Testing of GI-tagged Kashmir handicrafts is projected to nearly double to 42,000 in 2026-27, as the Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre (PTQCC) in Srinagar scales up its capacity to meet rising demand for the authentication of Pashmina, Kani and Sozni products, officials said.

The centre has conducted around 21,000 tests so far this financial year, with another 21,000 projected by March 31, 2027, according to the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir. If achieved, the annual total would be nearly double the 22,351 tests conducted in 2025-26.

Advertisement

Officials said the daily testing rate had risen to around 170, compared with 75-85 in 2025-26 and 40-45 in 2024-25. The increase comes amid growing demand for GI certification and QR coding of handicraft products.

PTQCC conducted 13,369 tests in 2024-25 and 22,351 in 2025-26. The department attributed the expansion to upgraded laboratory infrastructure and increased demand for the authentication of genuine Kashmir handicrafts.

To further strengthen testing capacity, the centre has been equipped with a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) and two high-resolution digital microscopes.

The department is also procuring an additional OFDA 2000 fibre analyser and another digital microscope under the 2026-27 capital expenditure programme.

The additional equipment is expected to improve fibre identification and quality assessment and enable the laboratory to handle a higher volume of samples.

The department is also augmenting its technical manpower, with staff being sent to the Wool Research Association in Thane, Maharashtra, for training.

The move is aimed at deploying additional teams to meet the growing demand for testing and certification.

To streamline testing and certification, the department has developed an online appointment and token management system for its laboratories, including PTQCC, the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) and the Quality Control Division (QCD).

The system, developed by the department's Resource Cell, is expected to be launched on a pilot basis shortly.

The department said GI-authorised users submitting hand-spun, hand-woven Pashmina products with Sozni embroidery were being given preferential treatment.

Officials attributed part of the increased demand to an intensified media campaign by GI-authorised users.

They said the expansion of testing capacity would strengthen the authentication of Kashmir's handicrafts, help protect the interests of artisans and weavers, and improve consumer confidence in genuine GI-tagged products.

Reliable certification is particularly important in premium domestic and export markets, where the authenticity of Kashmir Pashmina and other traditional handicrafts is a key consideration for buyers.