Kashmir faces worst summer power outages in many years

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, July 7: Kashmir is facing its worst summer power outages in many years with both scheduled and unscheduled power cuts continue across the Valley despite repeated assurances by the Government of improved supply.

Consumers today questioned the preparedness of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (KPDCL) to meet the increased electricity demand during the summer.

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The concerns have intensified as Kashmir continues to reel under an intense heatwave, with residents alleging prolonged and frequent power outages despite paying substantial monthly electricity bills and the installation of smart meters in most areas.

Consumers from localities including Maisuma, Saida Kadal, Bemina, Zoonimar, Saidapora, Noorbagh, Safa Kadal, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Allochi Bagh, Nawakadal, Rajouri Kadal, Soura, Elahi Bagh, Batamaloo, Qamarwari, HMT, Parimpora, Jawahar Nagar, Rajbagh, Pampore and several other areas said unscheduled outages have intensified over the past few weeks, disrupting daily life as temperatures remain significantly above normal.

Residents alleged that electricity interruptions have become more frequent during peak demand hours, leaving households without fans, coolers and other essential appliances at a time when uninterrupted power is needed most.

Many claimed that the power situation remains largely unchanged in both metered and non-metered areas with some describing the summer power crisis worst in many years.

According to them, localities where smart meters have been installed are witnessing outages similar to those in non-metered areas on most days. Click here to watch video

They further alleged that some areas where smart meters have been installed but related cabling work remains incomplete are experiencing even longer and more frequent power cuts.

"We pay electricity bills of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 every month, but the supply has only worsened during the heatwave," said Ghulam Nabi Baba, a resident of Saida Kadal.

"Smart meters were installed around eight months ago, yet we hardly get uninterrupted electricity during the day. The situation is no different in other areas," he added.

Feroz Ahmad, a shopkeeper in Maisuma, said frequent outages are affecting businesses that depend on a steady power supply.

"My work is technical and cannot continue without electricity. We were assured that smart meters would improve power supply, but the situation is worse than before," he said.

Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Bemina, alleged that while the department remains focused on bill collection, consumers continue to face an unreliable electricity supply.

"We have smart meters, but where is the electricity? People are suffering in this heat," he said.

Bilal Ahmad from Zoonimar said electricity remains available only for short durations, making the prevailing weather conditions even more difficult to endure.

He also said the area has been witnessing regular power shutdowns due to ongoing infrastructure works, further compounding the hardships faced by residents.

"The supply is inconsistent and stays for very little time. The hardships multiply whenever there is no electricity during such extreme heat," he said.

Residents said the prolonged outages have made it difficult for children, elderly people and patients to cope with the soaring temperatures.

They added that routine household activities have been severely disrupted, while traders and small business owners said inconsistent electricity supply is also affecting commercial operations.

Consumers said the recurring outages have raised serious questions about the department's ability to manage the increased electricity demand during the summer months, particularly after repeated assurances that the smart meter rollout and infrastructure upgrades would improve the reliability of supply.

Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Power Development Department, Ashwani Kumar told Excelsior that the power supply disruptions were there around a week and a half ago.

He said that those disruptions were caused by reduced water availability at hydropower projects, which led to supply-side constraints, as well as power banking arrangements made to meet winter demand.

"However, with the recent rainfall, the issue has now been resolved. Any remaining outages are likely to be confined to localized areas where routine maintenance is being carried out," he said.