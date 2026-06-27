Kashmir Exemplifies Religious Harmony and Mutual Respect: LG Manoj Sinha

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Kashmir has long been the finest example of Sarva Dharma Sambhav (equal respect for all religions) and mutual understanding among different faiths. He said the region's rich cultural traditions have always been rooted in respect for all religions and peaceful coexistence. He said it in his address at the Interfaith Dialogue organized by Urdu council in Srinagar & Inter-Faith Harmony Foundation of India.The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that Kashmir's pluralistic heritage and centuries-old of communal harmony continue to inspire unity, tolerance, and interfaith understanding among its people. He said the ethos of Indian civilization has never supported converting people to another religion through force or inducement.