Kashmir apples on demand ahead of Diwali

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Nov 2: Demand for Kashmir apples has picked up at Sopore Fruit Mandi ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, with premium-quality produce fetching up to Rs 1,300 per box as traders gear up to meet the festive demand in markets across the country.

Traders said clean, large-sized apples were attracting good prices, particularly in Bihar, where demand for quality fruit increases ahead of Chhath Puja.

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However, apples affected by diseases and hailstorm damage were struggling to find buyers, with lower-grade produce fetching significantly lower rates.

Zahoor Ahmad Tantray, associated with the J&K Fruit Growers and Dealers Association at Sopore Fruit Mandi, said the overall trading season was progressing well, with encouraging demand for premium-quality apples, particularly large-sized fruit packed in gift boxes.

He said good-quality apples were fetching between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,300 per box, while B- and C-grade produce was selling for only Rs 200 to Rs 250, leaving growers facing losses.

Tantray attributed the deterioration in fruit quality to diseases, including scab, alternaria, leaf miner and aphid infestations, besides hailstorm damage, which had increased the proportion of lower-grade apples this season.

Mohammad Tipu Sultan, a Bihar-based trader who has been visiting Sopore for the past 30 years, said the Chhath market was particularly selective, with buyers preferring clean apples without visible marks or hailstorm damage.

He said good-quality Royal, Three-dana and American varieties were finding buyers at remunerative rates, but damaged fruit was unlikely to sell well in Bihar during the festival.

"Clean goods will sell at a good rate. Apples with marks or hailstorm damage will not find buyers in our market during Chhath," he said.

Another trader, Mohammad Shamsad Alam, who has been associated with the Sopore Mandi for 14 years, said business was progressing well and expressed optimism that demand and prices would remain favourable during Diwali.

According to Tantray, around 3 to 3.5 lakh boxes of apples were being dispatched daily from Sopore mandi, with supplies reaching different parts of the country as well as neighbouring Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan. Around 200 to 250 vehicles were leaving the mandi every day.

Meanwhile, traders flagged transportation difficulties caused by the disruption of the Sopore bypass bridge, saying delays in vehicle entry and loading could affect the movement of fruit ahead of the Chhath rush.

Tantray said repair work on the bridge was reportedly nearing completion and urged the administration to reopen it at the earliest, as loading for Chhath Puja was expected to begin from Monday.

He said timely restoration of the bridge was important to prevent further inconvenience to growers, traders and transporters.

Traders also said freight rates had gradually increased from around Rs 110-115 earlier to Rs 125-140, depending on the vehicle and destination.

They said the overall situation at the mandi had improved compared with the earlier disruption, with business and fruit movement picking up.