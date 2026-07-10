Kashmir: 3 Passenger Trains Cancelled From July 11 To 25 For Track Maintenance

JAMMU, Jul 10: Three passenger trains operating on the Banihal-Baramulla rail section in the Kashmir valley will remain cancelled from July 11 to 25 due to scheduled track maintenance work aimed at ensuring safe railway operations during the summer season, officials said on Friday.

The Jammu division of Northern Railway said the maintenance work is being undertaken to strengthen and improve the safety of the track on the Banihal-Baramulla section.

As part of the maintenance schedule, trains between Banihal-Baramulla, Baramulla-Budgam and Budgam-Banihal will remain cancelled throughout the period from July 11 to July 25, they said.

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The railways advised passengers to verify the latest train status before commencing their journey through the IRCTC website, mobile application or the Rail Madad helpline (139).

Regretting the inconvenience caused to passengers, the railway authorities sought their cooperation during the maintenance work, which they said is essential for ensuring safer and more reliable train operations.