Kashi: A Name Buried In Memories

Prof Suresh Chander

suresh.chander@gmail.com

"The devotee's silence in the face of hardship is perhaps the ultimate form of civilizational strength."

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Manikarnika Ghat In 1922

The name "Kashi" has always occupied a sacred corner of the Indian psyche-a name buried in childhood stories, ancestral rituals, and ancient scriptures. For many, the first time we truly "encounter" Kashi is not on a map, but during a wedding.

The Symbolic Journey: Kashi Yatra

Among the most symbolic rituals in a Hindu wedding is the Kashi Yatra. Whether it is the Tamil groom carrying a wooden staff and umbrella, or the "Roothna aur Manaana" of Jammu where the groom pretends to seek refuge in his maternal home, the theme is universal. The groom feigns a desire to renounce the world for the spiritual pursuit of Kashi, only to be lovingly persuaded back to the path of the householder (Grihastha).

Across regions-from the Gujarati Nagar Brahmins to the Chhetris of Nepal-this ritual reminds us that Kashi is the ultimate destination of the soul. But as I recently discovered on a journey planned by my wife, when you finally stand on the banks of the Ganga, the ritual gives way to a reality that is far more profound.

A Confluence of Ancient Lineages

Stepping into Varanasi and Ayodhya today, one realizes that Kashi is not the exclusive heritage of one faith, but a sanctuary for many. While it is the city of Shiva, it is also the cradle of the Buddhist and Jain traditions.

We stood at Sarnath, where the Buddha delivered his first sermon, a moment that changed the course of human history. Equally moving was Kashi's identity as a Kalyanaka Kshetra for the Jains-the birthplace of four Tirthankaras:

* Lord Parshvanath (23rd): The guardian of non-violence.

* Lord Suparshvanatha (7th)

* Lord Chandraprabha (8th), and

* Lord Shreyansunatha (11th).

The day we left, we were swept up in the energy of a massive Jain Shobha Yatra. A vibrant procession of saffron and white, it was a living testament to the city's pluralistic soul. Seeing the Jain pilgrims walk barefoot toward the temples on the banks of the Holy Ganga, I realized that the "Kashi" buried in our memories is actually a tapestry of many different threads of Indian thought.

Shri Digambar Jain Samaj Kashi organised a grand procession of Lord Parshvanath, the 23rd Tirthankara of Jainism, on Monday to celebrate his jayanti with traditional fervour and devotion.

Kashi in Sikh Religion

Kashi emerges not merely as a sacred city of Hindu antiquity, but as a timeless confluence of India's many spiritual streams. Its role in Sikh history-through the visits of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the scholarly mission of the Nirmalas sent by Guru Gobind Singh, and enduring institutions like the Badi Sangat-reveals how Sikh thought remained deeply engaged with the subcontinent's ancient philosophical traditions. Alongside voices such as Kabir and Ravidas, Kashi stands as a shared civilizational space where inquiry, devotion, and learning transcended sectarian boundaries. In this layered continuity of wisdom, Kashi affirms its identity as a universal teacher-one that shaped, and was shaped by, the plural spiritual heritage of India.

The Perspective from the Water

Taking a boat ride along the ghats-an experience my wife ensured was central to our trip-changed my perspective. From the river, the chaos of the city dissolves. You see the architectural grandeur of temples and dharamshalas, some centuries old, standing as silent witnesses to time. It is here, between the water and the stone, that you see the true face of the devotee.

The Secret of Civilizational Survival

What struck me most during our visits to Varanasi and Ayodhya was the conduct of the pilgrims. In our modern world, we are conditioned to complain about the smallest inconveniences. Yet here, amidst broken roads, hygiene challenges, and exhausting waits in long queues, there was a startling silence.

I saw no irritation. No restlessness. The devotees were so absorbed in their faith that the physical world-with all its discomforts-seemed to cease to exist for them. This, I believe, is the secret to the survival of this great civilization. It is an internal resilience; a capacity to prioritize the eternal over the temporary.

The Kashi Yatra of the wedding ritual is a play about choice and commitment. But the physical Kashi Yatra is an encounter with the sheer power of human devotion. As we traveled through these sacred spaces, I realized that Kashi is not just a memory or a ritual. It is a living, breathing proof that as long as we can look past the "small inconveniences" of life toward a higher purpose, our civilization will continue to endure, just as the Ganga continues to flow.

(The author is former Head of Computer Engineering Department in GB Pant University of Agriculture & Technology)