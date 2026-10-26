Karwani, Sharma, others release Swami Lakshmanjoo’s biography

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: The journey Divine a biography of world renowned Shaivacharya Swami Lakshmanjoo was released at Mohinder Nagar Ashram here on Sunday by Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Dr Arvind Karwani, Suresh Kumar Sharma, retired district & Session Judge and an ardent devotee of Swami Ji and Tosha Raina also the great devotee of Swami Ji.

The function was organised by Ishwar Ashram Trust and it was attended by well known scholars and devotees of Swami Ji.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Arvind Karwani said the contribution of Kashmir is unparallel in the Indian aesthetics. Kashmir was a seat of learning from times immemorial and it has produced world famous scholars and saints.

He regretted that the Pandits faced seven migrations from Valley but community braved all odds with great courage and strength. He stressed on imbibing the teachings of Sanatan Dharma among the younger generation which preaches world peace and welfare of entire mankind.

Dr Karwani, while acclaiming the contribution of Ishwar Ashram Trust said the publication of the biography of Swami Ji is a great effort of the Trust. He expressed the hope that this book may transmit message to younger generation.

Suresh Kumar Sharma spoke about spiritual life of Swami Ji and his association with the Ashram.

The welcome address was read by Vijay Kumar Koul, president of the Trust. He highlighted the contribution of the Ashram in preserving the legacy of Swami Ji.

He said everyone is overwhelmed over the release of biography of Shaivacharya Swami Lakshmanjoo Maharaj, one of the most revered exponents of Kashmir Shaivism and a luminous spiritual master whose wisdom continues to illuminate the path of seekers across the world.

"Today, we have gathered not merely to release a book, but to celebrate a legacy-a legacy of spiritual wisdom, philosophical depth, self-realisation, and the timeless heritage of Kashmir Shaivism.

He said Swami Lakshmanjoo Maharaj was a remarkable custodian of the non-dualistic philosophy of Kashmir Shaivism. Through his life, teachings, and spiritual insight, he brought the profound wisdom of this ancient Shaiva tradition closer to the understanding of contemporary seekers''.

He said the release of his biography is, therefore, a significant step towards preserving and transmitting this invaluable spiritual heritage to future generations

Munish Bhat retired Chief Engineer and devotee of Swami Ji proposed the vote of thanks.

He said Kashmir Shaivism is not merely a philosophical system; it is a profound exploration of consciousness, freedom, and the unity underlying all existence.

The stage was conducted by Veena Zaddo a Sanskrit scholar while the programme started with the Guru Vandhna by Naina Saproo an ardent devotee of Swami Ji and a well known singer.