Karwani inspects construction work in transit accommodations for PM Package employees

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), Dr. Arvind Karwani, concluded a week long inspection tour of transit accommodation sites for PM Package employees under construction across the Kashmir Valley.

Dr. Karwani was accompanied by concerned site engineers and senior officials of the district administration and Relief Organization.

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While interacting with the site engineers at the construction sites, he emphasized on achievement of targets in a time bound manner. He particularly underlined on the importance of early completion of allied works and basic amenities at the sites, so that the possession of allotted quarters can be handed over to the employees at the earliest possible, as per the criterion laid down by the Government. He enjoined upon the engineers to ensure quality of the work and execution strictly as per the approved DPR.

Dr. Karwani also interacted with PM package employees at various locations and gave a patient hearing to their demands, particularly related to the allotment of quarters.

Pertinent to mention that 6000 quarters at 20 different locations across the Kashmir valley under PMDP programme are being constructed for PM Package employees, out of which 5176 flats stand constructed. Allotment of flats has been made against the applications received from the employees for all the sites and possession of flats shall be handed over to the employees immediately after the completion of the important basic infrastructure and takeover of the sites from the PWD(R&B).

The construction work on allied works like boundary wall, internal roads, drainage, elevators and community hall etc. is also going on in full swing.

Dr. Karwani assured employees that all possible efforts are being made to ensure that employees are handed over possession of flats at the earliest possible.