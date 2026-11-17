Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: BJP spokespersons, Purnima Sharma (former Deputy Mayor), and Rajni Sethi strongly criticized Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee,(JKPCC) president, Tariq Hameed Karra over his controversial remarks concerning the martyrdom of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar, stating that such statements expose Congress's irresponsible approach towards national security.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, alongside J&K BJP Media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Purnima Sharma said that the tragic killing of SPOs Babi Chand and Rashpal Kumar demands a fair, transparent and impartial investigation. However, Karra's attempt to suggest that Army personnel mistook the SPOs for militants and shot them, is highly objectionable.

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Sharma questioned how a senior political leader could publicly suggest that the SPOs were mistaken for militants and shot by Army personnel, reportedly relying on an account attributed to a Congress district president.

"Has Congress established its own parallel investigation agency? Who has authorised Tariq Hameed Karra to pronounce conclusions before the official investigation is complete? If Congress possesses credible evidence, it should submit it to the appropriate authorities instead of conducting a political trial through press statements," Sharma questioned.

Rajni Sethi strongly condemned the Congress leaders' remarks questioning the Army's role in the Kishtwar incident, describing them as shameful and deeply disturbing. She questioned whether Congress was deliberately attempting to create communal tensions and weaken the country's internal security for narrow political gains.