Karra seeks resignation of Union Education Minister

‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ prog in Bishnah

Excelsior Correspondent

BISHNAH, July 5: Expressing great concern over the commercialisation of education in the country and the repeated paper leaks of NEET and other prestigious examinations, under BJP regime, JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra announced to hold candle light march to pay tribute and to highlight the suicide of 21 NEET aspirants, in all twenty districts in coming days to press for resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, fix responsibility and bring reforms in education system.

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Addressing a largely attended "Chhatron ki Goonj" programme here today, organised by DCC Jammu Urban led by former Minister Yogesh Sawhney and DCC Jammu Rural led by Neeraj Kundan, Karra said that the entire education system including conduct of examinations has been commercialised under BJP regime leading to spoiling the career of our youth ,who are resorting to suicides out of frustration. "We can't wait & watch as spectators to the entire situation as there are over 90 incidents of paper leaks in the country and every time re-examinations are conducted without fixing any accountability and bringing reforms," he asserted.

JKPCC chief was accompanied by working president Raman Bhalla and several senior leaders former Ministers and legislators and frontal heads including NSUI and youth leaders.

"The paper leaks not only spoils the career of our children but shatters their parents economically as highlighted by LOP Rahul Gandhi by holding a massive " Chhatron ki Goonj" at Kota," Karra said.

The Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi has launched movement to save the career and lives of our young children by holding series of such youth and students programmes to provide platform to them to highlight their demands to fix responsibility, seek resignation of Education Minister and bring necessary reforms in the entire education & examinations system, he added.

Karra said that not only education and examinations have been commercialised but the unemployed are also being taxed heavily by examinations and re- examinations, charging huge fee in the name of recruitments . This has to be checked by all peaceful means in democracy.

JKPCC chief said that every thing is being sold in the name of privatisation under Modi regime and the recent disclosures of "Chanda Chori" from Ram temple has shaked the nation and hurt the religious sentiments of 140 cr people of this country. Accountability is a causality under BJP regime, he said, adding democracy means accountability.

The programme was coordinated by NSUI and Youth Congress leaders including Ajay Lakhotra, Anirudh Sawhney and addressed by students and youth including Rishav Bali, Tanveer Singh, Kanhaiya Chaudhary, Preeti Kumari, Shalu Bharti. The NEET candidates shared their experience and suggesting way forward for reforms.

Working president Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney and Neeraj Kundan addressed the gathering of young children and their parents and attended by several senior leaders including Ravinder Sharma, T S Bajwa, Balbir Singh, Gurbachan Rana, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Ch Gharu Ram,, Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma, Shashi Sharma, Amrit Bali, Satish Sharma, Vijay Sharma Neeraj Gupta, Ashok Bhagat, Ch Dwarka, Iqbal Dar, Sohit Sharma, Bharat Priye, Rajesh Sharma, and others.

A two minutes silence was observed on the occasion to pray for peace to the souls of NEET aspirants who committed suicide after paper leak.