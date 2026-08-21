Karra rejects 3rd-party intervention, says J&K will remain integral part of India

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra today said Jammu and Kashmir has always been an integral part of India and rejected any attempt to attach new significance to the region through third-party intervention.

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Speaking to reporters here, Karra was reacting to U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor's remarks referring to Kashmir as an "important part of India" during his visit to Srinagar.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been an integral part of India, is integral and it will remain integral," Karra said, adding that the region's strategic importance was well known and did not require certification from any foreign country.

Kara said India had not accepted third-party intervention in Jammu and Kashmir after the Shimla Agreement, but alleged that such interventions were now being witnessed under the BJP-led Government.

The Congress Chief alleged that several decisions were being imposed on Jammu and Kashmir despite having no international ramifications, citing taxation and other measures as examples.

"Today, India under such intervention seems to be going back to the colonial style of functioning," Karra said, adding that any attempt to suggest that Jammu and Kashmir's importance was being newly recognised could have "nefarious designs" behind it.

Karra said the Congress recognised Jammu and Kashmir as strategically important because of its geographical location and proximity to several countries, including some that were hostile to India. "For us, of course J&K is an important region in India because of the strategic position, geographical strategic position," he said.

He warned against attempts to use Jammu and Kashmir to pursue foreign policy objectives. "If anyone has this thing in mind that they would fix their guns on our shoulders under different pretexts, that is not acceptable to us as far as our foreign policy is concerned, Congress is concerned," he said.

Karra attributed what he described as increased third-party involvement to the alleged failure of the present Government's foreign policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.