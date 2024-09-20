Karra leads massive roadshow in Srinagar

*Appeals to vote for peace, development

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president and Congress candidate for Central Shalteng Assembly (Batamaloo) Segment of Srinagar, Tariq Hameed Karra today led a massive roadshow from Batamaloo and appealed to the public to vote and support Congress in the upcoming elections.

Karra started his roadshow from Batamaloo which passed through various areas including Bemina, Arampora, Barthana, PC Depot, Parimpora, Fruit Mandi, Qamarwari and culminated at Rampora.

Thousands of people joined the roadshow thereby exhibiting their support to Tariq Hameed Karra and the Congress Party.

JKPCC chief expressed gratitude to people of Central Shalteng for their overwhelming support and assured that he will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice to people of J&K.

Karra addressed the public meetings at various places during the roadshow and appealed to them to come out in larger numbers on polling day and vote for Congress Party to ensure that J&K comes out of the misrule and mismanagement of BJP led Govt at Centre.

He further added that J&K is the worst hit given the policies of BJP, but the time has come when people should rise to the occasion to defeat its (BJP’s) fake narrative, falsehood and its designs. Congress Party will ensure justice and constitutional guarantees and restoration of statehood to J&K, which was downgraded by the BJP Govt by a stroke of pen, Karra rued