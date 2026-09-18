Karra flags statehood delay, ‘Chanda Chori’, youth distress

*Bhalla stresses jobs, healthcare concerns

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Thursday stepped up its grassroots outreach with a 'Chopal Pe Charcha' at Digiana (Rani Talab), bringing into focus a wide spectrum of issues confronting people across Jammu and Kashmir, from the prolonged demand for restoration of statehood and unemployment to healthcare and education vacancies, the concerns of daily wagers and NHM employees, farmers' problems, deteriorating infrastructure and the rising cost of living.

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The programme was organised by the District Jammu Congress Committee under the presidentship of Yogesh Sawhney and hosted by Dwarka Chowdhary, former Corporator and Incharge Bishnah Constituency. Former MP Choudhary Lal Singh, senior leaders -TS Tony, Rajneesh Sharma, Manmohan Singh and Satish Sharma also addressed the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, JKPCC chief, Tariq Hameed Karra said the Congress was using the `Chopal Pe Charcha' platform to take public concerns beyond political offices and place them directly before the people. He prominently raised the issue described by the Congress as 'Chanda Chori', besides reiterating the demand for restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He argued that the absence of full statehood has created a situation in which people are caught between two centres of authority, and has sought accountability over commitments made regarding restoration of statehood.

Karra also focused on the employment and livelihood concerns of the Union Territory, particularly those affecting its youth. He referred to unemployment, recruitment-related grievances and examination controversies, while stressing that the aspirations of young people cannot be addressed merely through announcements. He raised the long-pending concerns of daily wagers and other temporary employees, as well as stipend-related issues of medical interns and the demands of NHM employees for better job security and service conditions.

Raman Bhalla said that people across J&K are seeking tangible outcomes on employment, public services, statehood and economic relief. He said the issues raised during the Chopal Pe Charcha reflected concerns extending well beyond Jammu city and affecting different sections of society across the Union Territory. He highlighted unemployment and recruitment delays, the condition of healthcare facilities, shortages of doctors and other staff, poor roads and civic infrastructure besides regularisation of daily wagers.