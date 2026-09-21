Karra, Bhalla project public issues at ‘Chaupal Pe Charcha’

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMGARH, Sept 20: Continuing its ongoing public outreach programme "Chaupal Pe Charcha," the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) organized a large public meeting at Ramgarh, in district Samba.

JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra and JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla addressed the gathering and projected burning public issues. The programme was organised by former Minister Yash Pal Kundal accompanied by Sanjeev Sharma, District president, Congress Committee Samba, and was attended by a large number of Congress leaders, office-bearers, workers and local representatives.

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The ongoing Congress outreach has been focusing on issues including restoration of full statehood, unemployment, recruitment and examination concerns, rising prices, farmers' issues, vacancies in public services and the concerns of workers and other sections of society.

Addressing the gathering, Karra said the purpose of "Chaupal Pe Charcha" was to take the Congress's public outreach beyond formal political meetings and provide people an opportunity to directly raise issues affecting their daily lives. He said matters concerning employment, recruitment, public services, prices and the future of Jammu and Kashmir's youth needs sustained attention and discussion at the grassroot level.

Karra also reiterated the Congress's position on the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, while emphasising the need to address concerns of educated unemployed youth and people facing difficulties in accessing public services. He said the party would continue taking people's concerns to appropriate forums and use its political platform to raise issues affecting different sections of society.

Raman Bhalla said the "Chaupal Pe Charcha" initiative was aimed at maintaining direct contact with people and understanding their concerns at the local level. He highlighted issues relating to employment opportunities, recruitment and examination processes, education and healthcare vacancies, and the concerns of daily wagers and other workers. He said the concerns of young people and working families required continued attention and effective policy responses.

Yash Pal Kundal said such public interactions provided an opportunity for people to place their concerns directly before senior party leadership. He emphasised the importance of maintaining a regular grassroot connect and said local issues raised during the interaction would be taken up with the concerned party leadership.

The programme witnessed participation of Th Balbir Singh, Manmohan Singh, Rajbir Singh, Sanjeev Sharma, Babbal Gupta, Kamir Singh, KD Singh and others.