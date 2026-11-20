Jammu, Nov 20: Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday accused the BJP-led Centre of double standards in its approach towards Pakistan and other neighbouring countries, alleging that its foreign policy lacks consistency.

His remarks came on the heels of the arrival in Delhi of Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Masood Malik, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

"The BJP has always had double standards. Whether it is regarding militancy, Indo-Pakistan talks or international treaties, its approach has consistently been marked by double standards," Karra told reporters here.

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Referring to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, Karra alleged that those who once protested loudly against the move are now following a different approach.

"Our prime minister went to Pakistan uninvited. What could be a bigger example of double standards than that!" he said.

The BJP has lost direction on foreign policy, and it is being handled on a day-to-day basis without any consistent approach towards neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Karra said.

Earlier, several political workers, including former DDC member from Panchari, Jasbeer Singh, former sarpanch Surjeet Singh, and their supporters, joined the Congress in Karra's presence. (Agencies)