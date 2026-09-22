Karra accuses BJP of creating ruckus in LA to divert attention

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president and MLA Tariq Hameed Karra today accused BJP legislators of creating commotion in the J&K Legislative Assembly to divert attention from issues facing the party at the national and local levels.

Reacting to the disruption during the first day of the autumn session, Karra said the BJP's actions were aimed at deflecting attention from what he described as growing opposition to the BJP Government across the country.

Advertisement

"The commotion which we witnessed today in the House was designed to subvert attention from the situation arising in the entire country," Karra said.

He alleged that BJP members disrupted Question Hour to prevent issues from being raised and discussed in the House.

"They wanted to disturb Question Hour and hide their sins, be it in the Central Government or of the local unit," he said.

Karra also referred to the political mobilisation of young people around Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, "In the country, Gen Z are standing with Rahul Gandhi across the country."

He said the BJP's attempt to divert attention through the disruption had failed.

"What happened in the House by the BJP was aimed at subverting those issues, but that attempt was thwarted," Karra said.