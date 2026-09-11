RAIPUR, Sept 11: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka for limiting the singing of 'Vande Mataram' to two stanzas at official events, terming the move "unconstitutional" and an insult to the nation.

Speaking to reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport here, Chouhan alleged that the Opposition party cannot digest India's rising stature and respect in the world.

Chouhan has arrived for a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh.

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The Congress government in Karnataka has ordered that only the first two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' be sung at its programmes, except those attended by the president, vice-president, prime minister or governor.

"Parliament passed the Bill and made it a law. Is Congress above the Constitution? Is it above Parliament? This decision is unconstitutional, undemocratic and improper," the senior BJP leader said.

He termed the move an insult to 'Bharat Mata', and pointed out that 'Vande Mataram' had inspired revolutionaries who went to the gallows during the freedom struggle.

Chouhan further praised the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for singing the full version of the song and said the Congress had no right to question such an act.

"The people will never forgive the Congress for this," he said.

He also criticised senior Congress leader and former Union home minister P Chidambaram for raising questions about the BRICS summit, and claimed that a section of leaders from the Opposition party had routinely questioned India's achievements and "insulted the country".

"It is a special occasion when leaders of countries representing nearly half of the world's population are gathering on the sacred soil of Bharat in New Delhi. The preparations under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi are remarkable, and the entire world is watching the BRICS summit," he said.

He alleged that the Congress and Chidambaram became restless whenever the country's honour and stature rose.

Chouhan also targeted Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Mani Shankar Aiyar, alleging they had repeatedly made statements that brought the country into disrepute.

"While opposing the prime minister, they have started opposing the country. They can never be happy with India's progress and development," he said.

The Union minister alleged that the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government had "destroyed" Chhattisgarh and withheld funds for the PM Awas Scheme to build houses for the poor.

"The BJP then launched the 'Mor Awas Mor Adhikar' movement. Our workers faced lathi-charge and went to jail, but our commitment was that every poor person should have a house," he said.

Chouhan said he will hand over an approval letter for more than 3.65 lakh houses to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during an event in Sakti district later in the day.

"More than 17 lakh houses have been sanctioned for poor families in Chhattisgarh in the last two years. Our commitment is to provide funds for a pucca house to every poor person. Around 1,600 new houses are being constructed every day in the state," he said.

He said that more than Rs 3,300 crore will be the Centre's share under the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G scheme, and with the state's contribution, more than Rs 5,000 crore will be spent in Chhattisgarh.

The Centre has also included the state's proposed 'Khet Sadak Yojana', aimed at providing roads to farms, under the VB G RAM G scheme, he said.

He said road projects worth Rs 3,600 crore had been sanctioned for Chhattisgarh, while around Rs 1,800 crore had been provided as the Centre's share for the Lakhpati Didi initiative.

"The Centre has sanctioned nearly Rs 29,000 crore for the welfare of the people of Chhattisgarh through the rural development department," he said.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh took a pledge to be free from Naxalism by March 31. Now it is free. Bastar no longer has the smell of landmines, and a new Ganga of development now flows in the region," he said. (PTI)