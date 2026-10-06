Karnah Admin Advises Residents Of Dhoks, High-Altitude Areas To Return To Villages

KUPWARA, Oct 6: In view of the adverse weather expected in the coming days, including heavy rainfall in the plains and snowfall in higher reaches, the administration of Sub-Division Karnah has advised residents still staying in Dhoks and other high-altitude areas to return to their native villages today.

People have also been advised to bring back their livestock and other domestic animals along with them, keeping in view the anticipated deterioration in weather.

Lambardars and Chowkidars of the concerned areas are coordinating the safe return of residents. The public has been requested to cooperate, and to inform the concerned Lambardar or the Office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Karnah, about any family still staying in such areas, along with their location, so that timely assistance can be provided.

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The public is urged to treat the advisory as urgent and act on it without delay in the interest of their safety.