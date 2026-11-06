Karmabhoomi Express Catches Fire In Punjab, 4 Coaches Affected; 1,500 Passengers Escape Unhurt

Patiala, Nov 6: More than 1,500 passengers had a narrow escape after a fire broke out in the Karmabhoomi Express near Sarai Banjara railway station in Punjab's Patiala district on Friday, engulfing three coaches and partially damaging a fourth, officials said.

The train, travelling from Amritsar to West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri, was immediately brought to a halt after the fire was detected, and the affected coaches were detached from the rest of the train to prevent the blaze from spreading.

No casualty or injury was reported.

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According to officials, the fire broke out on the Rajpura-Sirhind railway section when the train was passing near Sarai Banjara railway station.

Eyewitnesses and local residents who rushed to the spot said thick smoke could be seen billowing into the sky as the coaches caught fire.

The passengers rushed out of the affected coaches and managed to escape safely.

Senior railway officials, who reached the spot, said the fire initially broke out in one coach but spread to other coaches due to strong winds.

"Initially, it was one coach, but as wind was blowing at speed (and as fire spread), a total of four coaches were affected," Ambala Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Vinod Kumar Bhatia told reporters.

Three general coaches were primarily affected by the fire, while a fourth coach suffered minor damage, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Ambala Division of Northern Railways Yashanjit Singh said.

The train was unreserved, Singh said, adding that alternate arrangements had been made to ensure passengers reached their destination safely by another train.

Asked about the cause of the fire, Singh said, "It is a matter of inquiry."

Bhatia said both overhead equipment (OHE) lines were shut down after the fire was detected. The guard and loco pilot separated the affected coaches from the rest of the train to prevent the blaze from spreading.

The guard also informed the control room, following which trains operating on other lines were regulated, he said.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, officials said. (Agencies)