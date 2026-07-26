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Home / Videos / Kargil Vijay Diwas Reminds Us of Our Soldiers' Extraordinary Courage: PM Modi

Kargil Vijay Diwas Reminds Us of Our Soldiers' Extraordinary Courage: PM Modi

        Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly Mann Ke Baat programme said Kargil Vijay Diwasfills every Indian with pride and reminds the nation of the extraordinary courage displayed by its armed forces during the 1999...

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Daily Excelsior
04:08 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly Mann Ke Baat programme said Kargil Vijay Diwasfills every Indian with pride and reminds the nation of the extraordinary courage displayed by its armed forces during the 1999 Kargil War. He said that despite the towering mountains, harsh weather and enemy challenges, India's soldiers remained undeterred and made the supreme sacrifice to protect the nation. The Prime Minister offered his heartfelt homage to all the martyrs and veterans on the occasion.

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