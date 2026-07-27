Kargil Vijay Diwas observed across J&K, tribute paid to war heroes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with a series of commemorative programmes, tribute and awareness events organized by political, social and educational organizations to honour the courage and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

The BJP marked the occasion across the Union Territory by organizing programmes at memorials, statues and public places to pay homage to the martyrs of the Kargil War. BJP J&K president and MP Sat Sharma, accompanied by MLA Ch Vikram Randhawa and former Councillor Surjit Pappu Choudhary, honoured honorary Subedar Major Kamal Singh of the 13th Battalion, JAK Rifles, for his exceptional bravery during the conflict. Addressing the gathering, Sat Sharma said Kargil Vijay Diwas is not merely a day of remembrance but a solemn pledge to uphold the ideals for which India’s brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice.

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Leaders and workers of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) paid rich tribute to Kargil War heroes during a homage ceremony at Balidan Stambh, Jammu, where floral tribute were offered to the martyrs and a two-minute silence was observed in their memory. The programme was led by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla and attended by former Minister Yogesh Sawhney, JKPCC general secretary Satish Sharma, Manmohan Singh and other party leaders.

A commemorative programme was also held at the Senior Citizens’ Rejuvenation Centre, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, where BJP J&K vice president Rekha Mahajan attended as the chief guest. Centre president K S Samyal, patron Narinder Gupta, general secretary T C Taggar and other members paid floral tribute to the martyrs of the 1999 Kargil War. Speaking on the occasion, Rekha Mahajan said Kargil Vijay Diwas symbolizes the unmatched bravery, sacrifice and unwavering resolve of the Indian Armed Forces.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Jammu Mahanagar organized a 100-metre Tiranga Yatra to honour the unparalleled courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Kargil War heroes. The Yatra commenced from Vidyarthi Bhawan, Karan Nagar, passed through the Kacchi Chawni route, and concluded at Vidyarthi Bhawan with a solemn tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil War. Addressing the gathering, ABVP Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh secretary Sanak Shrivats said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a timeless reminder of the courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha (DBPS) observed Kargil Vijay Diwas across all its units in the Jammu region. A function held in Jammu under the presidentship of DBPS president Ved Prakash Sharma was attended by former Deputy Commissioner B S Jamwal, DBPS chairman P C Sharma, NMC president Subash Shastri, Tawi Andolan chief Chander Mohan Sharma, former JMC Commissioner Saujanya Sharma and other prominent personalities, who paid floral tribute to the martyrs. Activists of the Sabha also observed a two-minute silence in memory of the Kargil heroes.

Shri Ram Sena (SRS) also paid tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the war. In a statement, SRS J&K president Rajiv Mahajan described Kargil Vijay Diwas as a day of pride and gratitude, saying the nation would always remain indebted to the martyrs whose sacrifices ensured India’s victory.

Meanwhile, the School of Social Sciences, Cluster University of Jammu, organized an online motivational lecture titled “Honouring Kargil Heroes: Youth’s Responsibility Towards Viksit Bharat.” Lt Col Rahul Raina highlighted the courage, sacrifice and patriotism of the Kargil heroes while inspiring students to contribute towards nation-building. Around 60 students participated in the programme and interacted with the speaker.

Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed with patriotic fervour at Khour under the leadership of BJP leader Narinder Singh Bhau, who paid rich tribute to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War. Floral tribute were offered to the martyrs, while a two-minute silence was observed in their memory. Among those present on the occasion were former corporator Deepak Singh, Panch Jyoti Singh and BJP Khour Mandal vice president Davinder Sharma.

To commemorate the day, Assam Rifles Battalion of Indian Army, under the aegis of 9 Sect RR, organized an outreach programme for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) and Veer Naris at Thalela village of Doda. A total of 220 participants, including 4 Veer Naris and 13 widows, attended the programme. As a mark of respect and gratitude, 4 Veer Naris and 13 widows were honoured on the occasion by the Commandant, Assam Rifles Battalion, in recognition of their sacrifice and invaluable contribution to the nation.

Jammu & Kashmir Ex-Servicemen League (JKESL), Sub Division Kathua, observed Kargil Vijay Diwas with great reverence. The programme was held under the chairmanship of Col P L Choudhary (Retd), with Capt Anchal Singh (Retd), president, JKESL Sub Division Kathua, presiding over the event. Vice president Sub Subash Chandra (Retd), along with a large number of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, veterans and serving personnel participated in the ceremony which began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial near the ZSWO Office, Kathua, followed by floral tribute at Shaheedi Chowk and the Captain Sunil Choudhary Memorial.

Poonch Taekwondo Club commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas with great pride and patriotism. Around 80 Taekwondo players participated in the celebrations. The programme commenced with a welcome address by Rajinder Singh, National Referee and Founder of Taekwondo Club in Poonch. The event was graced by Deputy SP DAR Shashikant, Army officers, social activists, coaches and representatives of District Poonch Taekwondo Association who paid homage to the brave martyrs of the Kargil War.