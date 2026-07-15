Kargil victory shows our resolve to respond with full might: Rajnath

‘Valiant soldiers serve as an inspiration to youth’

NEW DELHI, July 14:

Indian soldiers reclaimed every peak, hill and bunker from enemy control during the Kargil war, their victory representing the country's enduring resolve to "respond with full might" to any hostile gaze upon its land, identity and honour, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

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He stated this while flagging-off a motorcycle expedition from the National War Memorial in Delhi to Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh, as part of nationwide celebrations marking 27 years since Operation Vijay in 1999.

The 13-day commemorative expedition -- 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' -- will see participation of 28 riders, including serving and retired defence forces personnel, and their family members.

It will cover 1,900 km while traversing through the demanding terrain of the northern Himalayas to honour the courage, resolve and supreme sacrifice made by Indian bravehearts who ensured victory in the 1999 Kargil war. The motto of the expedition is 'One Ride, One Nation, One Salute'.

During the expedition, riders will carry "an urn containing the National War Memorial's sacred soil", which will be offered at Kargil in memory of the fallen heroes, the defence ministry said.

"When the soil from here (National War Memorial) unites with the one in Kargil (at Dras memorial), it would symbolise the confluence of the reverence of the nation's current generation and the valour of the nation's heroes," Singh said.

He paid glowing tributes to the gallant soldiers of the country, who, he said, "wrote a golden chapter of courage, patience, discipline, and unmatched patriotism that militaries across the world still study and regard with respect".

"At an altitude of nearly 20,000 ft and temperatures plummeting to minus 40 degrees Celsius, our soldiers achieved their objectives with courage and resilience. They reclaimed every peak, hill and bunker from enemy control and upheld the honour of the tricolour," he asserted.

"The victory (in Kargil war) represents India's enduring resolve to respond with full might to any hostile gaze upon our land, identity and honour," Singh said.

The minister expressed deep gratitude to all Indian bravehearts, including Param Vir Chakra awardees Capt Vikram Batra, Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey, Sub Maj (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (retd) and Sub Maj (Honorary Captain) Sanjay Kumar (retd), for their invaluable contribution in ensuring victory in the war.

He said these valiant soldiers serve as an inspiration to the youth, and will continue to motivate future generations.

En route, the riders will pay homage to bravehearts at prominent military memorials, including the Chandimandir War Memorial, Rezang La War Memorial and Leh War Memorial.

They will also interact with and felicitate 'Veer Naris', recognising their courage and resilience. The expedition will culminate at the Kargil War Memorial on the Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26.

Operation Vijay was the name given to India's limited war against Pakistan after the neighbouring country's infiltration in 1999. Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the culmination of Operation Vijay in the 1999 conflict.

Highlighting a key aspect of the expedition, Singh said, it brings together serving officers, veterans and civilians from different parts of the country.

"Diverse backgrounds, languages, and traditions, yet one tricolour, one nation, and a shared reverence for our heroes -- this is the very identity of our country," he said.

With National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets in attendance at the flag-off ceremony, Singh exuded confidence that the expedition will awaken a renewed sense of patriotism among the people, especially the youth.

He said it will convey a message to future generations that the defence of the nation's freedom and honour takes place not only at the borders, but also in our memories and values.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Dhiraj Seth, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' reflects the Indian Army's commitment to carrying forward the values exemplified during Operation Vijay. By retracing this journey of courage, the expedition seeks to inspire future generations to uphold duty, honour and selfless service, the ministry said. (PTI)