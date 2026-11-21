Kargil: Panchayat, Municipal Committee Elections Start
Polling for the Municipal Committee elections began at 8:00 AM across Kargil, with voting underway at 13 polling stations. Panchayat elections are also being held in four districts of Kargil. Voters have been arriving gradually at polling stations to...
Polling for the Municipal Committee elections began at 8:00 AM across Kargil, with voting underway at 13 polling stations. Panchayat elections are also being held in four districts of Kargil. Voters have been arriving gradually at polling stations to exercise their franchise. However, chilly weather conditions have kept the initial voter turnout relatively low, with people coming out in small numbers during the early morning hours.
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