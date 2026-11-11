Kargil observes total shutdown for restoration of democracy, resumption of dialogue

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Nov 10: A complete shutdown was observed across Kargil today following a call given by the Kargil Civil Society, supported by various religious, political and social organisations, to press the Government for resumption of dialogue with the Ladakh bodies and start restoration of democratic processes in the hilly region.

All shops and commercial establishments across Kargil remained completely closed in response to the shutdown call.

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The protestors are demanding the immediate resumption of dialogue between the Government of India and Ladakh's representative bodies, restoration of democracy in the region, and the revival of talks on the long-pending demands and concerns of the people of Ladakh.

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Another major concern raised by the organisations is the reported conducting of the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections during the Winter season. They have strongly opposed holding elections during harsh Winter conditions, citing the difficulties faced by the general public due to extreme weather, seasonal migration and other logistical challenges.

As part of the ongoing programme, a candlelight march has been taken in the evening, during which various political, religious and civil society leaders addressed the gathering and highlighted the demands of the people.

The shutdown reflected the collective concern of various sections of society over the prevailing political situation in Ladakh, with organisations urging the authorities to initiate meaningful dialogue and take concrete steps towards restoring democratic rights and addressing public concerns.