Kargil Observes Bandh Against UT Administration Policies

Kargil witnessed a complete shutdown in response to a Ladakh-wide bandh call given by the Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). Markets, business establishments, and institutions remained closed as residents voiced concerns over several policies of the Union Territory administration.The protesters opposed the proposed digitization of land records, alleged privatization of the Ladakh Power Development Department, and other decisions related to land, power, transport, and tourism. The groups argued that these measures were being pursued without adequate consultation with the people and elected representatives of Ladakh.

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