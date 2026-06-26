Kargil observes 9th of Muharram with deep devotion

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, June 25: The 9th of Muharram was observed with immense religious devotion, reverence and solemnity, here today.

Thousands of mourners gathered to commemorate the sacrifices of Karbala, particularly the martyrdom of Hazrat Abbas (A.S.), the loyal standard-bearer of Imam Hussain (A.S.).

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The processions passed through various parts of Kargil Town, where participants engaged in traditional Matam (chest-beating), Marsiya and Nauha recitations and remembrance gatherings dedicated to the martyrs of Karbala.

The observance served as a significant lead-up to Youm-e-Ashura, reinforcing the timeless values of sacrifice, justice, patience, courage and faith associated with the tragedy of Karbala.

Numerous welfare and humanitarian activities like free medical camps, blood donation camps and Sabeel-e-Imam Hussain (A.S.) stalls provided healthcare services, refreshments and drinking water to mourners and visitors.

The District Administration Kargil made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the processions and related activities.

Water tankers were deployed at various locations, while essential civic services were provided for the convenience of mourners.

The police, along with other security and emergency agencies, played a vital role in maintaining law and order, traffic regulation and public safety throughout the day.