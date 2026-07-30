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Kargil-Leh Highway Blocked Due To Landslides

  The Kargil–Leh National Highway (NH-1) has been blocked following a massive landslide near Akchamal in Kargil district, disrupting traffic movement on the vital route connecting Kargil and Leh. Large boulders, mud, and debris have covered the highway, forcing...

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Daily Excelsior
11:16 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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The Kargil–Leh National Highway (NH-1) has been blocked following a massive landslide near Akchamal in Kargil district, disrupting traffic movement on the vital route connecting Kargil and Leh. Large boulders, mud, and debris have covered the highway, forcing authorities to suspend the movement of vehicles. Travelers are advised to avoid the route and follow updates from the concerned authorities before planning their journey.

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