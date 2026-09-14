Kargil Hill Council to cease to exist once delimitation of constituencies completed

Administration seeks report from DC

Till then the only elected body in UT to continue

Sanjeev Pargal

Advertisement

JAMMU, Sept 13: The Kargil Autonomous Hill Development Council, the only elected body surviving in the Union Territory of Ladakh, has got a temporary reprieve as it is likely to continue its functions till delimitation of the constituencies carved out of it in three other Councils including Zanskar, Drass and Sham, is completed.

Sources told the Excelsior that resignations of four BJP Councilors-two elected and two nominated-have also not been accepted so far.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

In the meantime, the UT administration of Ladakh has also sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner Kargil, who acts as CEO to the Council, on resignations of four Councilors and related issues.

However, the Kargil Hill Council may not complete its full term of five years, which is due to expire in October 2028, as all seven Hill Councils have been notified and there are indications that elections to them could be held before UT-level body once the number of seats-each Council will have-are notified.

``Even if all formalities are expedited, the Council elections can't be held till April-May next year keeping in view the weather conditions in Ladakh which are not favourable for electoral exercise from middle of November to March. Moreover, the UT administration proposed to hold Panchayat elections first in Ladakh,'' the sources said.

Earlier, there were only two districts and two Hill Councils-Leh and Kargil-in Ladakh. However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) created five new districts including Nubra, Changthang, Sham, Drass and Zanskar and all of them were given Hill Councils, which were recently notified by the UT administration.

Most of the areas in Drass and Zanskar and some parts of Sham districts as well as Councils comprise the constituencies which fall in the Kargil Hill Development Council. It was in view of this that four BJP Councilors out of a total of six in the Kargil Council tendered their resignations as their constituencies fall in newly created Councils now.

Sources said till delimitation of the constituencies of seven Councils is carried out, the Kargil Hill Development Council headed by Mohammad Zaffar Akhoon, a National Conference rebel backed by the BJP, is likely to continue. However, the Council is unlikely to complete its full term which is till October 2028.

``As all seven Councils have already been notified formally, the UT administration in consultations with the MHA has to allot total number of seats to them (elected plus nominated) followed by delimitation of constituencies, reservation of seats (33 per cent for women) and then elections,'' the sources said.

Leh and Kargil had 30 seats each (26 elected plus four nominated). However, it is yet to be decided how many seats the seven newly notified Councils will have as the Union Territory of Ladakh has only around two lakh voters.

Keeping in view the completion of many pre-elections formalities, holding elections to the Councils this year appears to be almost impossible. Going by the weather conditions in Ladakh, the electoral exercise has to be completed by the end of October or start of November before the UT starts witnessing extreme chill. Depending upon completion of all formalities, elections to the Councils can be held in April-May next year at the earliest.

Few days back, the UT administration in Ladakh had announced its plan to hold Panchayat elections which were pending for last three years. The Panchayat and Municipal polls were last held in Ladakh when it was part of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir in October-November 2018. The bodies completed their terms in October-November 2023 and like J&K, elections were also not held to them in Ladakh.