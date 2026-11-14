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Home / Videos / Kargil: Civil Society Holds ‘Democracy Bachao’ Candle March

Kargil: Civil Society Holds ‘Democracy Bachao’ Candle March

      Civil Society organised a candle march under the banner of “Democracy Bachao” in Kargil on Saturday, expressing concern over the deferment of the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections and extending solidarity with Sonam...

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Daily Excelsior
08:42 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Civil Society organised a candle march under the banner of “Democracy Bachao” in Kargil on Saturday, expressing concern over the deferment of the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections and extending solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body.

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