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Home / Latest News / Kargil Bar Association Seeks Dedicated HC Bench; Work Suspended Till Sep 24

Kargil Bar Association Seeks Dedicated HC Bench; Work Suspended Till Sep 24

KARGIL/JAMMU, Sep 21: The Kargil Bar Association has sought the establishment of a dedicated circuit bench of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court in the district, saying the region's geographical conditions and volume of cases warrant such a...

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Daily Excelsior
09:27 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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KARGIL/JAMMU, Sep 21: The Kargil Bar Association has sought the establishment of a dedicated circuit bench of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court in the district, saying the region's geographical conditions and volume of cases warrant such a facility.

The demand comes amid reports that a high court bench is proposed to be established in Leh, prompting the Kargil Bar to seek a similar facility for the district and suspend judicial work over the demand.

"The suspension of court work will continue till September 24. We are seeking regular functioning of the high court bench at Kargil in the interest of litigants and the legal fraternity," president Riyaz Ahmed Khan told reporters here.

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