Karanveer’s ton powers J&K to 119-run win

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: A blistering century by Karanveer Sharma and a five-wicket haul by Mujtaba Muzamil powered Jammu and Kashmir to a comprehensive 119-run victory over Andhra Pradesh in the U-19 Boys Cricket Tournament of the 70th National School Games at Gadarwara, Madhya Pradesh.

Batting first, J&K posted a massive 253 runs in 20 overs, with Karanveer smashing 113 off just 43 balls. Athar contributed 57 off 24 deliveries, while Ahsan scored 26.

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In reply, Andhra Pradesh were bowled out for 134 runs. Gayan Krishna top-scored with 26, while Dev and Karan scored 19 and 14 respectively. Mujtaba Muzamil led the bowling attack with five wickets for 25 runs, while Kasif Bashir claimed four for 24. Harsh took one wicket.

The J&K team is being guided by coach Bilal Shamas, with former first-class cricketer Jagtar Singh serving as manager. The championship is being held from November 11 to 17.