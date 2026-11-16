Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: A fine bowling performance by Karanveer Sharma and impressive batting by Prabhdeep, Sayan and Athar helped Jammu & Kashmir defeat Maharashtra by 19 runs in the U-19 Boys Cricket Tournament of the 70th National School Games at Gadarwara, Madhya Pradesh.

Batting first, J&K posted 170 runs in the allotted 20 overs, with Prabhdeep scoring 61 off 34 balls, Athar contributing 35 off 23 balls and Sayan making 34 off 19 balls.

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For Maharashtra, Shravan claimed four wickets, while Vedant and Pradhuman took one wicket each.

In reply, Maharashtra fought hard, with Pradhuman scoring 60 off 39 balls, Raghav contributing 20 off 18 balls and Piyush making 18 off 21 balls. However, the team fell short of the target.

Karanveer Sharma produced a match-winning spell, claiming four wickets for 15 runs, while Azhar also took four wickets for 21 runs to restrict Maharashtra. Karanveer was adjudged Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

The J&K contingent is being guided by coach Bilal Shamas, while former first-class cricketer Jagtar Singh is accompanying the team as manager. The championship is being held from November 11 to 17.