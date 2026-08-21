Karan Adani on watching his father through storm: 'Sometimes the strongest answer is to keep building'

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: For Karan Adani, the past three years have been less about watching a business leader navigate a crisis and more about watching a father carry a burden.

In a deeply personal note, the managing director of Adani Ports reflected on what it was like to watch his father, billionaire Gautam Adani, navigate the turbulence that followed the Hindenburg Research report and subsequent US Department of Justice proceedings.

"Over the last three years, through the Hindenburg attack on the Adani Group and the US DOJ proceedings, I was asked one question more than any other: What is it like, as a son, to watch your father endure all of this?" Karan wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

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Karan said he struggled to answer the question while the events were unfolding.

"Now that it is behind us, I can."

There were mornings when another headline, accusation or judgment greeted him, he said.

"I felt anger. I felt concerned. And, as a son, I often wondered, how much should one man have to absorb?"

But what stayed with him, he said, was not the noise.

It was watching his father go to work.

"My Father Kept Going to Work."

"It sounds like such an ordinary statement. It was anything but ordinary," Karan wrote.

He said resilience was often imagined as something dramatic - a speech, a show of defiance or a promise to prove critics wrong. What he saw instead was his father simply returning to the work in front of him every morning.

"Projects still had to be built. People still depended on us. Ports had to run. Power had to reach homes and businesses. Airports had to serve passengers. Investments whose results would be seen only decades later still had to be made."

"India had not paused because our family was living through a storm. And neither did he."

For Karan, the experience also changed his understanding of the man he had always known simply as "Papa".

"Papa always had an extraordinary ability to focus on the task in front of him," he wrote.

"Work speaks for itself" has always been his instinct, Karan said.

The experience, he added, made him understand more deeply why his father had devoted his life to infrastructure and what he describes as nation-building.

"For him, these were never slogans," he wrote.

Gautam Adani has built the group around infrastructure and energy businesses ranging from ports and airports to power and other sectors, with investments often requiring a long-term view.

His ports-to-energy group never slowed during the three years of turbulence. It invested more than Rs 2.08 lakh crore in the second half of FY25 and FY26, including record capital expenditure of Rs 1,52,967 crore in FY26 - the highest of any Indian corporate - while its market capitalisation recovered above pre-indictment levels.

Milestones during the period included the launch of Navi Mumbai International Airport, Adani Ports becoming India's first operator to handle over 500 million tonnes of cargo in a year, and Adani Green Energy crossing 20 gigawatts of renewable capacity. Investors, including BlackRock and Apollo Global Management, and banks like Deutsche Bank and MUFG, expanded their engagement with the Group through the proceedings.

"He has always believed that India's aspirations will demand infrastructure on a scale most cannot even imagine today," Karan wrote.

"That belief has shaped every major choice he has made."

"These are not businesses built for a quarter or a news cycle. They are built on conviction measured in decades."

For Karan, the most enduring lesson from the period was the difference between reputation and conviction.

"Reputation is partly in the hands of others. People will judge you. Headlines will be written. Markets will move. Narratives will rise and eventually fall."

"Conviction is different. Conviction is what remains when everything around you is being questioned."

Karan said he watched his father continue building not because the pressure did not hurt, but because the work remained more important than the moment.

"I watched my father keep building. Not because he felt no pain. He is human. We all are."

"But because beneath the noise one belief remained unshaken, that the work mattered more than the moment."

Karan said his father had often told the family that criticism and challenge were inevitable when attempting difficult and consequential things.

"If you believe deeply in what you have started, your responsibility is not to become distracted by every obstacle," he wrote.

"It is to finish the work and finish it well."

The period also gave Karan a different measure of what it means for a company or an institution to emerge from adversity.

"There is much about how the Group emerged from this period that makes me proud. The numbers tell the story," he wrote.

"But that is not at all what makes me proudest as a son."

"Companies can recover numbers. Markets can recover value. Institutions can strengthen systems. The Characters are different."

"You do not discover character when the wind is behind you. You discover it in the middle of the storm."

For Karan, that was perhaps the most personal lesson of all.

"I am proud because I had the privilege of seeing what adversity revealed in my father," he wrote.

"I saw that criticism did not have to become bitterness. That pressure did not have to become paralysis. That uncertainty did not have to weaken the purpose."

And through years of pressure, he said, one thing particularly struck him: how rarely his father allowed circumstances to change the way he treated those around him.

That, Karan said, was among the most important lessons he had learnt from his father.

The note ultimately moves beyond the business and legal challenges faced by the Adani Group to reflect on what a child inherits from a parent.

"Sometimes the strongest answer to a difficult period is not an answer at all," Karan wrote.

"It is to keep building."

He acknowledged that difficult years would inevitably lie ahead.

"Anyone who chooses to build at this scale must expect them."

But Karan said he was leaving the past three years with greater faith than he had entered them - not only in the institution his father built, but in the strength with which he built it.

"As children, we inherit many things from our parents. Their name. Their stories. Their expectations. Their businesses."

"But what I hope I have inherited and what these years have made me fiercely protective of is something far simpler and far more precious."

"The courage to keep your word."

"The discipline to keep doing the work."

"And the conviction to keep building for India, even when the world is shouting at you to stop." (PTI)