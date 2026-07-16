Karamtara Engineering eyes August IPO; raises  Rs 546 crore through pre-IPO placements

NEW DELHI, July 16: Karamtara Engineering Ltd, a manufacturer of engineering steel products for the renewable energy and power transmission sectors, is preparing to launch its proposed Rs 1,750 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) in August after raising Rs 546 crore through three rounds of pre-IPO placements, market sources said on Thursday.

The company secured Rs 546 crore across multiple pre-IPO stake sales and funding rounds, suggesting investor confidence ahead of its public issue.

The latest round saw private equity firm Amara Partners invest Rs 75 crore. Earlier, the company raised Rs 307 crore in a pre-draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) funding round in January 2025 from investors, including MNI Ventures, backed by Ranjan Pai, Singularity led by Madhusudan Kela, and industry veterans Utpal Sheth and Gaurav Trehan.

Additionally, a Rs 164 crore secondary transaction brought in high-profile investors, including actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, cricketers Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, and filmmaker Karan Johar.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,350 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of Rs 400 crore by the promoters.

Market sources said the company received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the IPO in June and is in the final stages of launching the public issue.

Karamtara Engineering reported revenue of around Rs 4,300 crore in FY26 and is among the largest exporters of solar tracker components to North America. The company is also expanding its manufacturing capacity with new facilities at Bhachau in Gujarat, and Saudi Arabia as it seeks to strengthen its presence in global renewable energy and power transmission markets.

It manufactures transmission line towers, solar structures, wind energy structures and other engineering steel products, serving customers across domestic and international markets. (PTI)