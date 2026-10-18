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Home / State / Kapil Sharma appointed Inquiry Officer

Kapil Sharma appointed Inquiry Officer

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 17: Kapil Sharma, Director Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, has been appointed as Inquiry Officer to inquire into the charges levelled against Ashwani Khajuria, XEN S&D Division West, Jammu. According to an order in this regard, issued...

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Daily Excelsior
04:23 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Kapil Sharma, Director Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, has been appointed as Inquiry Officer to inquire into the charges levelled against Ashwani Khajuria, XEN S&D Division West, Jammu.

According to an order in this regard, issued by the Housing & Urban Development Department, Aaliya Nazir, Technical Officer to the Chief Engineer UEED will serve as Presiding Officer in the matter.

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The Inquiry Officer will submit his report within one month.

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