Kapil Sharma appointed Inquiry Officer

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Kapil Sharma, Director Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, has been appointed as Inquiry Officer to inquire into the charges levelled against Ashwani Khajuria, XEN S&D Division West, Jammu.

According to an order in this regard, issued by the Housing & Urban Development Department, Aaliya Nazir, Technical Officer to the Chief Engineer UEED will serve as Presiding Officer in the matter.

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The Inquiry Officer will submit his report within one month.