Kanthi Dhar: A Trekking Trail in Doda

Sadaket Ali Malik

sadaketjammu@gmail.com

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Bhalessa, comprising the twin tehsils of Gandoh and Bhalessa West, is one of the most picturesque regions of Doda district. Situated in the upper reaches of the Chenab Valley, the region is known for its verdant mountains, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultural traditions. Home to people belonging to diverse communities, Bhalessa is celebrated for its spirit of communal harmony and hospitality.

One of the lushgreen upland is Kanthi a Dhok area of pahari dwellers. Kanthi is one of the hidden gems of the Chenab Valley. Blessed with rolling meadows, thick forests, and breathtaking vistas, this alpine destination offers a memorable experience for trekkers, nature lovers, and adventure seekers. The trail presents an ideal escape into the lap of nature and showcases the untouched beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.

The journey to Kanthi Dhar begins from Doda town and passes through the scenic landscapes of Bhalessa. From Gorekhra village, visitors embark on a picturesque trek through pine forests and grassy slopes before reaching the expansive meadow atop the ridge. Along the route, trekkers are rewarded with panoramic views of Doda, Kishtwar, and parts of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

Besides its natural splendour, Kanthi Dhar holds cultural and spiritual significance for the local communities. The annual Kanthi Dhar Mela, celebrated with enthusiasm by villagers and youth, reflects the region's rich traditions and communal harmony. The event attracts visitors from different parts of the Chenab Valley and serves as a vibrant expression of local heritage.

The area is rich in biodiversity and offers excellent opportunities for camping, birdwatching, photography, and star gazing. During the summer season, from May to September, the lush green meadows and pleasant weather make Kanthi Dhar an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Suggested Itinerary

Day 1: Jammu to Doda

Depart from Jammu and travel via Batote to Doda (approximately 170 km).

Explore Doda town and enjoy an overnight stay.

Day 2: Doda to Bhalessa.

Early morning drive from Doda to Bhalessa via Gandoh and Kilhotran Gorekhra village.

Begin the trek to Kanthi Dhar, passing through dense forests and alpine pastures.

Reach the meadow and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.

Set up camp and experience a mesmerizing sunset and star-filled night.

Day 3: Exploration and Return

Witness a spectacular sunrise over the Himalayan ranges.

Explore nearby meadows and interact with local shepherds and villagers.

Descend to Gorekhra village and return to Doda, followed by onward journey to Jammu.

Tourism Potential

Despite its immense beauty, Kanthi Dhar remains largely unexplored. Improved roads, trekking facilities, eco-friendly camps, and promotion of community-based tourism can transform the area into a major adventure destination while creating employment opportunities for local residents.

Kanthi Dhar is not merely a trekking route; it is a celebration of nature, culture, and serenity. For travellers seeking an offbeat Himalayan experience away from crowded tourist spots, this enchanting meadow offers a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility.

Things to Do at Kanthi Dhar

1. Trekking

The Kanthi Dhar trail is ideal for both beginners and experienced trekkers. The route passes through thick forests, streams, and verdant meadows, offering a refreshing experience.

2. Camping

Spend a night under the open sky and enjoy the tranquillity of nature. Camping at Kanthi Dhar provides a unique opportunity to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

3. Photography

Capture breathtaking landscapes, colourful wildflowers, and stunning sunrise and sunset views. The area is a paradise for nature photographers.

4. Birdwatching and Wildlife Observation

The forests surrounding Kanthi Dhar are home to numerous bird species and rich biodiversity, making it a delight for wildlife enthusiasts.

5. Stargazing

Far away from city lights, Kanthi Dhar offers crystal-clear night skies, making it an excellent destination for observing stars and the Milky Way.

6. Picnicking

Families and groups can enjoy leisurely picnics amidst the lush green meadows and fresh mountain air.

7. Cultural Interaction

Visitors can interact with local residents and nomadic shepherds, gaining insights into the traditions and lifestyle of the Bhalessa region.

8. Attend Kanthi Dhar Mela

Those visiting during the annual fair can witness traditional customs, local cuisine, and the vibrant cultural heritage of the area.

9. Nature Walks

Explore the surrounding meadows and forests on foot and experience the rich flora and peaceful environment.

10. Sunrise and Sunset Viewing

The ridge offers magnificent views of the Himalayan ranges, making sunrise and sunset among the most memorable experiences for visitors.

Best Time to Visit

May to September is considered the best season for trekking and camping, when the meadows are lush green and the weather remains pleasant.

Kanthi Dhar remains one of the lesser-known treasures of Doda district. With its stunning landscapes and immense eco-tourism potential, it is poised to become a major attraction for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.