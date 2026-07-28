Kangan-Naranag road full of potholes, residents aghast

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 27: Residents of Ganderbal district today alleged that the 16-km Kangan-Naranag road has remained in a dilapidated condition for years, forcing commuters to navigate potholes while locals fill craters themselves.

Authorities, however, attributed the delay in macadamisation to rising bitumen costs and the contractor's failure to start work.

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Locals said the road, which provides connectivity to the tourist destination of Naranag, has not been properly macadamised for several years despite repeated assurances from the authorities.

Ghulam Muhammad Mir, a resident, said the road has remained in poor condition for the past seven years, with local Sumo drivers often filling potholes on their own to keep traffic moving.

He said they had repeatedly taken up the matter with the local MLA, who informed them that the contractor had sought revised rates after the price of bitumen increased.

"If roads elsewhere are being macadamised despite the increase in rates, why are we being singled out?" Mir asked, warning that transport operators may suspend services if the condition of the road does not improve.

Another resident, Ghulam Mohiudin, said he had never seen the road being properly macadamised and described its condition as a major inconvenience for both residents and tourists visiting Naranag.

He said the authorities had assured them that the road would be repaired but later cited revised rates as the reason for the delay.

"If macadamisation is not possible immediately, atleast the authorities can do is fill the potholes," he said.

Responding to the allegations, Executive Engineer, PMGSY Ganderbal, Safina Sheikh said the Kangan-Naranag road project, involving an allocation of Rs 2.8 crore, had been allotted in November 2025.

She said macadamisation could not be undertaken at that time as November was not suitable for such works, and the department had planned to begin the work on June 26 during the summer season.