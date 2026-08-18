Kamesh shines at IDSSC, qualifies for pre-nationals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 17: Kamesh Khajuria, NCC Cadet and Junior Under Officer (JUO) of Government Degree College Ramnagar, has brought laurels to the institution by qualifying for the Pre-Nationals through his impressive performance at the Inter-Directorate Sports Shooting Championship (IDSSC) 2026, held at Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

Around 400 NCC cadets representing 17 NCC Directorates participated in the championship. Representing the J&K and Ladakh Directorate, Kamesh displayed remarkable shooting skills, discipline and composure to secure qualification for the Pre-Nationals.

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Principal Prof. Daljeet Singh Manhas appreciated Kamesh and wished him success in the next stage. NCC CTO Dr Dinesh Kumar also lauded his hard work, discipline and commitment, expressing confidence in his continued success. The college fraternity expressed pride in Kamesh's achievement and wished him success at the pre-nationals.