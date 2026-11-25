CHRISTCHURCH, Nov 24:

India's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final have suffered a setback following the drawn opening Test in Wellington, and the team management could be forced to reassess Anshul Kamboj's place in the playing XI ahead of the series decider here from Friday.

If bright sunshine and a lifeless Basin Reserve pitch made life difficult for bowlers, the Hagley Oval surface could also flatten out, with daytime temperatures in Christchurch expected to hover around 30 degrees over the next few days.

While the Basin Reserve pitch blunted India's four-pronged pace attack, Kamboj failed to make a convincing impression as a bowler, which remains his primary skill set, despite contributing a brisk 38 off 41 balls to India's record 720 for nine declared.

India needed Kamboj the bowler to deliver, but the Haryana pacer did not appear to have enough in his arsenal to seriously trouble the New Zealand batters.

Although he picked up three wickets across the two innings, there were few occasions when he looked capable of unsettling the Black Caps. He generated neither significant swing nor enough seam movement to create doubts in the batters' minds.

His short-ball strategy also lacked menace because of his limited pace, while his speed tended to drop considerably during his second and third spells.

The team management has not spelt out its plans, but it is unlikely to abandon its preference for playing four fast bowlers.

That, however, presents a selection dilemma.

Kamboj's largely restrictive, wicket-to-wicket approach could prove ineffective in Test cricket, where accomplished batters have the patience to wear down bowlers who lack the ability to consistently create opportunities.

With several left-handers in the New Zealand batting line-up, Washington Sundar's off-spin is likely to remain ahead of Ravindra Jadeja's left-arm spin in the pecking order. (PTI)

But the equation could change if the heat takes its toll and cracks develop on the surface despite the 14mm grass covering.

The Indian team management essentially has two options -- stick with the same XI, as captain Shubman Gill indicated at the post-match press conference on Monday, or bring in either Jadeja or young pacer Gurnoor Brar, depending on its assessment of the surface.

Gurnoor offers a different proposition, with his ability to generate extra pace and bounce even on surfaces that do not offer much assistance to fast bowlers.

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, meanwhile, has suggested that the Hagley Oval pitch could offer "more bounce" than the Basin Reserve, a factor that India cannot afford to overlook while finalising its combination.

The selection call will be crucial for India, who need a victory in Christchurch to keep their series hopes alive and strengthen their position in the World Test Championship race. (PTI)