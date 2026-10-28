MUMBAI, Oct 28: Kalyani Group firm Kalyani Steels Limited on Wednesday announced the appointment of Amit Kalyani as chairman of the board in a planned leadership transition from Babasaheb Kalyani, who has chaired the company since its incorporation in 1973.

His appointment to the post is effective at the close of business hours on October 28, the company said in a statement.

The company also said that Babasaheb will continue to offer his counsel to the Board, reinforcing the Group's vision of nation building through manufacturing excellence.

The leadership transition positions the company for growth in green steel, advanced materials and global markets, Kalyani Steels said.

Amit, who is the Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd, has been closely associated with the Kalyani Group's businesses for over 25 years and has led the Group's expansion into aerospace, defence, electric mobility and advanced materials, it said.

Over several years, he has worked closely with R K Goyal, Managing Director, Kalyani Steels, to shape and drive the company's growth strategy, as per the statement.

"Institutions endure when leadership evolves with the times. Amit's active engagement has made a significant impact on the company's growth strategy, and I am confident that under his leadership, Kalyani Steels will build on its foundations and set new benchmarks for the industry," said Babasaheb Kalyani.

"As India's manufacturing ambitions demand materials that are greener, smarter and world-class, we will accelerate our journey in green steel, advanced materials and digitalised operations, deepen our presence in strategic sectors and global markets, and set new benchmarks for the Indian steel industry," said Amit Kalyani, Chairman (Designate), Kalyani Steels Ltd. (PTI)