Kalyan Jewellers reports  38 pc revenue growth in Q1

NEW DELHI, July 7: Kalyan Jewellers on Tuesday reported a 38 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for the first quarter of the 2026-27, driven by strong performance in both Indian and Middle Eastern markets.

The company had reported a consolidated net revenue of Rs 7,314.74 crore in the first quarter (April-June) of the 2025-26 fiscal.

India operations saw 38 per cent revenue growth during Q1 of the fiscal 2026-27 compared to Q1 of the previous fiscal, with 28 per cent same-store-sales growth, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The gold recirculation campaign launched during the second half of May received good response with the share of recycled gold as a percentage of revenue to over 46 per cent during the first quarter of FY27.

For June, the share of recycled gold as a percentage of revenue was in excess of 55 per cent.

International operations recorded a revenue growth of 35 per cent in Q1 of this fiscal, with the Middle East contributing 30 per cent despite the impact on footfall during April due to geopolitical tensions in the region.

International markets contributed approximately 14 per cent to the company's consolidated revenue in Q1 of this fiscal.

The digital platform Candere recorded 112 per cent revenue growth during Q1 of the current fiscal.

During Q1 of FY 2027, the company launched 12 Kalyan showrooms and 5 Candere showrooms in India.

"The ongoing quarter has started off well and we are upbeat about the new showroom launches, gearing up with fresh collections and campaigns for the upcoming festive and wedding season across the country," the company said.

As of June 30, 2026, total showrooms across India and international markets stood at 524. (PTI)