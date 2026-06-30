Kalpataru Projects International  bags orders worth Rs 2,957 cr

NEW DELHI, June 30: Leading engineering and construction firm Kalpataru Projects International on Tuesday said the company along with its international subsidiaries have secured orders worth Rs 2,957 crore across Transmission & Distribution (T&D), buildings, and water verticals.

The orders span the power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market, the buildings and factories business in India as well as in the water business in the Middle East, a company statement said.

The water business order in the Middle East was secured in a joint venture/consortium, signaling the company's strategic entry into the Middle East, it added.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said the new orders reinforce the company's market leadership in India and the select global markets.

"Notably, the order win in our Water business marks a significant milestone, signaling our strategic entry into the Middle East, a region with immense growth potential. Driven by a strongly diversified order book and robust visibility across businesses, we remain confident in achieving our growth targets for FY26â€“27," Mohnot said.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is one of India's leading diversified Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company, with a consolidated revenue of Rs 27,143 crore, net profit of Rs 1,031 crore and order book of Rs 65,457 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026. (PTI)